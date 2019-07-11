‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Gets Pulses Racing In Barely-There Black Bikini That Reveals Every Curve

Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele has earned a large social media since the reality television show ended in 2016. Due in part to her taking off as a model by frequently posting NSFW photos on her Instagram page, she has also successfully launched her own swimsuit brand, Mint Swim, which has secured her position as a self-made millionaire.

On Wednesday, the flawless model took to the photo-sharing site to post her latest swimsuit post in which she showed off one of the latest models from her brand. The 34-year-old sizzles in the tiny, black bikini that leaves little of her toned body to the imagination. The string top includes two triangles of fabric across her chest that barely covers her full bust and is untied across the front. As Draya secures the strings in her hands, she slightly pulls the suit away from her body and teases her followers.

The bottom half of the suit includes a string waistband with thick ties at either hip that emphasize her tiny waist and flat tummy. The eye is then drawn down to the model’s perfectly shaped hips and upper thighs as they disappear out of the frame of the shot.

While striking a cheeky pose for the camera, Draya’s dark, curly hair flows loosely down her back, and she has her head tilted up while squinting slightly. A touch of black eye makeup and glossy, pouty lips complete the look while the model’s bronzed skin shimmers with oil.

The entrepreneur’s 7.4 million Instagram followers went crazy for her latest post, leaving her comments full of fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji in addition to messages gushing over her sexy figure and begging her for more.

One Instagram user commented, “I just love how we can see the booty from the front! Draya, you so fine! Jesus!”

Another wrote, “You make @mintswimusa look so goooood.”

Yet another fan chimed in with, “Goals = Draya’s body.”

Loading...

Just a couple of years after her swimsuit empire first began bringing her millions in revenue, The Undefeated spoke with the young entrepreneur in 2017, asking her questions about herself and wanting to know what inspires her.

Draya said that it was difficult when she was first starting out because she had no idea if she was going to be able to pull off a successful brand.

“It’s difficult to start any type of clothing line, because your head is filled with a bunch of ideas. You want to make something that you love, but then there’s a fear that everyone else isn’t going to love it.”

In the meantime, the fashion designer has created two more clothing lines in addition to Mint Swim — Fine Ass Girls and Beige & Coco.