Dolly Castro Busts Out Of Neon-Colored, Cleavage-Popping Swimsuit

Dolly Castro Chavez is not one to hold back when it comes to flaunting her curvy, gym-honed body on popular media site Instagram. The model serves as an inspiration to her 6.2 million followers, who often refer to her as their “idol” and beg her to share her diet and fitness secrets with them. Luckily, the Nicaraguan fitness sensation frequently makes posts outlining her favorite workouts and recipes.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old took to the photo-sharing site to post a poolside snap in which she dons a bright-colored swimsuit, covered in feather designs of various colors. The figure-hugging suit hints at the model’s rock-hard abs and toned tummy underneath while hugging her curves perfectly and putting her legs on full display. The top part of the suit includes an intricate design that leaves much of her busty chest bare and features two crossing strips of fabric from each shoulder strap to the rest of the suit.

As the fitness guru poses while standing on her tippy toes, she flashes her signature, bright smile off at a distant point while her long, straight dark hair flows freely down her back. She completed the summery look with black eyeliner and mascara, making her brown eyes pop out of the photo, and pink-painted lips.

In the caption of her latest post, Dolly decides to engage her millions of followers in conversation. After revealing that she’s a mere 5’4″, the model lets her fans in on her secret for appearing taller, telling them that “angles are everything.” She then asks them to share their own heights.

Many of the fitness sensation’s followers were eager to leave comments, in which they not only revealed their heights, but also praised Dolly on her incredible figure. Others told her that she serves as a huge inspiration to them and that they love checking her Instagram page to see her latest posts.

One Instagram user commented, “You look absolutely incredible babe,” while another wrote, “How do do stay so motivated? Your my idol.”

One fan engaged in the caption’s question, responding “Im 5’3 love the swimsuit girl.”

Another follower chimed in with, “Angles for the win! You look amazing.”

This week, Dolly also shared with her Instagram followers in a different post that the decorations for the home she shares with her husband, Samier Chavez, are coming along nicely. Posting a photo of one part of the house, featuring a bookshelf with family momentos, the model wrote, “Love how our home is coming along, every single area has a touch of us (my family) this is one of my favorite wall. I’ll be sharing more of our house hope you like it.”

Fans can keep up-to-date on the goings on of Dolly’s life on her Instagram page.