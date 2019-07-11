Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Celebrate 9th Anniversary With Adorable Date Night Photo

Carrie and Mike are celebrating nine years of marriage with a selfie.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated nine years of happy marriage with a sweet date night and a selfie on July 10. The couple, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Georgia almost a decade ago and have since welcomed two children together, commemorated their big marriage milestone with a parents night out – and Mike posted all the proof to his Instagram account.

The retired hockey player took to the social media site to share a new snap with his wife of nine years as he sweetly put his arm around the country star while they cuddled up.

Carrie and Mike both shared smiles with the camera as they posed together, with Underwood keeping things light and summery in a white and orange floral dress. The “Southbound” singer had her long blonde hair flowing down, while her husband looked all dressed up in a light blue button-down shirt.

In the caption of the adorable photo, Fisher told Underwood – who The Inquisitr reported was recently looking almost unrecognizable in a completely makeup-free photo with a fan in Scotland – that he was “grateful” to be with her while also admitting that their impressive nine years of marriage actually feels more like nine minutes to him.

He also captioned the upload he showed off to his more than half a million followers on the social media site with the hashtags #datenight and #happyanniversary.

And it seems like it was a pretty busy anniversary day for Underwood and Fisher as they celebrated together.

As The Inquisitr reported, earlier in the day, the mom of two uploaded family snaps showing what she and the former Nashville Predators got up to that morning.

Carrie posted four photos to her official Instagram account in a collage on the morning of July 10 which showed the couple out and about in the great outdoors where they enjoyed a couple’s horse ride.

“Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses!” she captioned the snaps, before adding the jokey hashtag #TooManySelfies.

The couple’s sweet anniversary celebrations come shortly after Fisher gave fans a peek into his life at home with Underwood and their two boys when he posted a hilarious note he received from their eldest son, now 4-year-old Isaiah, to social media.

The Inquisitr shared last month that the athlete posted a fill in the blanks note he got from his and Carrie’s eldest son for Father’s Day the year prior in which little Isaiah admitted that he thought his dad’s job is to “clean the kitchen.”

The youngster also said in the note that his dad “likes to hug me and mommy.”