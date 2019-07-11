‘Vikings’ Season 6: Marco Ilso Teases Instagram Followers With Hvitserk’s Fate

When asked if Hvitserk will survive in Season 6 of 'Vikings,' Marco Ilso replied, 'Maybe ... maybe not.'

Fans of History Channel’s Vikings have been waiting a long time for news about when Season 6 will premiere. Most likely, the announcement will be made at Sa Diego Comic-Con later this month. However, one of the show’s cast members recently scared fans on Instagram when his story revealed an image of his Vikings character, Hvitserk, covered in blood.

Season 5 of Vikings concluded at the end of January and, if History Channel’s usual scheduling for their hit historical drama series continues, it will likely be late November before they get to find out the fate of their favorite Vikings.

However, Marco Ilso, who plays Ragnar’s son, Hvitserk, recently conducted a Q&A on Instagram inviting fans to ask him anything and he would post the answers via his Instagram story. When one fan asked if Hvitserk will survive in Season 6 of Vikings, his response was non-committal with a “Maybe… maybe not.”

He also included a previously unreleased image of Hvitserk to his story and it was enough to scare fans.

As Metro points out, as a result of the image, fans are now concerned about Hvitserk’s fate. The image shows what looks to be a very bloody and severely battered Hvitserk. He appears to be soaking wet, perhaps a result of being out in the rain, or maybe for some other more sinister reason. Even though the image is somewhat out of focus, it is still clearly evident that Hvitserk is in for some serious pain in the final season of Vikings.

As yet, there is no news regarding Hvitserk’s upcoming storyline for Season 6 of Vikings. However, a trailer previously released shows a flash of a disturbing scene that appears to show Hvitserk being burned alive.

It is likely that fans of Vikings will know more after San Diego Comic-Con later this month. Usually, History Channel releases a new trailer and the premiere date for the upcoming season of Vikings. However, until then, all fans have got to work on regarding Hvitserk’s ultimate fate is Marco Ilso’s scary new image.

While Hvitserk may be welcomed into Valhalla in Season 6 of Vikings, Ilso also commented via his story that filming the final season of Vikings was the most fun out of all the seasons.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.