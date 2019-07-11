Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Is Attacked, Sarah Finds A Shocking Scene

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 11, reveal that there will be some heated confrontations in Salem this week and that at least one of them will turn violent.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) continue her charade as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Kristen still has most everyone believing that she’s Nicole due to her elaborate mask and wig, but this week she’ll lose her cool. Spoilers suggest that fans will see “Nicole” lash out and attack Stefan Dimera (Brandon Barash).

It seems that Kristen has had enough of her brother’s bossy ways, and he’ll do something that will rub her the wrong way. Of course, the behavior will just add to the growing suspicion surrounding Nicole, as many Salem citizens have already started to question her odd behavior, such as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers).

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Nicole’s true identity is finally figured out. After that, there will be a ton of questions for Kristen to answer. Is Nicole still alive out there somewhere, and where is Nicole’s daughter, Holly Jonas?

Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will come face to face with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Hope will let Eve know exactly how she feels about the fact that she knew Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) was having mental health issues and did nothing to help her.

As many fans already know, Claire shockingly admitted to setting the fire that nearly killed her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), last year. She also recently lost her mind when she believed her former boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) was sneaking around behind her back with Haley Chen (Thia Megia), and set the Horton cabin on fire with the pair inside.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will be stunned when she catches her mother, Maggie, in a weak moment. It seems likely that Sarah will find out that Maggie’s still struggling with alcohol after she shockingly relapsed due to her grief over her granddaughter Holly’s death.

Elsewhere, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will have second thoughts about the plan he has for Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and his current cell mate, Kate, who are both being held a prisoner in the secret room under the DiMera mansion.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.