Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Flawless Figure In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin turned heads in Hollywood this week as she hit the town for a shopping trip with her husband, Justin Bieber.

According to the Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were photographed by the paparazzi as they made a stop at a Bed Bath & Beyond store. The two ran errands together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hailey turned heads as she sported a tight, white crop top that flaunted her ample cleavage, flat belly, and toned abs. She also rocked skimpy daisy dukes to show off her long, lean legs.

Baldwin, who has been married to Bieber for about eight months, accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, white Adidas sneakers, and a chic black leather coat.

The model had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head, and sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a berry color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Justin sported a white, short-sleeved t-shirt, purple athletic shorts, and white, blue and pink sneakers. Bieber showed off her multiple tattoos and had his hair covered with a backward baseball cap for the day out.

According to People Magazine, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their surprising engagement, which sources say was such a special and important date to the couple.

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,” an insider told the outlet.

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source continued. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

As many fans already know, Bieber has been open about his struggle with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. However, the source claims that although Justin is still working on his mental health issues, he and Hailey are doing great in their marriage.

Last weekend, Baldwin took to social media to gush over her husband on their engagement anniversary.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more. Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” she wrote.

Fans can see more of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber by following the couple on social media.