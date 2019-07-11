Jeffrey Epstein’s Light Sentence Was Not Engineered By Robert Mueller

Financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and indicted this week for sex trafficking by federal prosecutors, and the case is being closely followed. Per The Inquisitr, the former financial manager has ties to both former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump, and many across the political spectrum are waiting to see if Epstein implicates others in potential crimes.

Alex Acosta, the prosecutor who signed off on Epstein’s nonprosecution agreement in Florida in 2008 and who is now the United States Secretary of Labor, has also come under fire and attempted to control the damage in a press conference on Wednesday, per Politico.

But another theory has emerged this week, which is that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was the director of the FBI at the time that Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement was reached, was, in fact, responsible for the non-prosecution agreement, and therefore for Epstein remaining free soon afterward to commit more crimes.

Charlie Kirk, of Turning Point USA, tweeted this week that “The FBI, under Robert Mueller, let child predator Jeffrey Epstein off with a weak plea deal.” Others, per The Daily Dot, have argued that Epstein may have been an FBI informant, and therefore was given a sweetheart deal on the 2008 sex-trafficking charges.

However, this theory is wrong, for the simple reason that the FBI isn’t responsible for negotiating plea deals. In addition, there is no indication that has been put forward that Mueller ever intervened in any way in the Epstein case.

“Of all the really really dumb theories I’m hearing about Epstein, the ‘Mueller, the head of the FBI, approved the deal’ has to be the dumbest,” Ken White, a former federal prosecutor and frequent legal commentator, said on Twitter Thursday. “No, the Director of the FBI does not approve federal plea deals.”

If you believe you are a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, or have information about the conduct alleged in the Indictment unsealed today, please call 1-800-CALL FBI pic.twitter.com/f3ZMThOxJX — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 8, 2019

Loading...

“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups,” FBI agent-turned-CNN-commentator Asha Rangappa tweeted, in response to Kirk, while quoting the preamble of Law & Order episodes.

“The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. These are there stories.’ BONG BONG Watch some TV, man.”

The Palm Beach Post reported in 2018 about a publicly posted FBI document that stated Epstein “provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” although such verbiage does not necessarily mean that he was an informant, and no one interviewed by the newspaper seemed aware of any cooperation that Epstein had provided.