Camille Kostek Shows A Lot Of Leg In Form-Fitting Dress At ESPY Awards With Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek doesn’t need a swimsuit to look fantastic.

The Sports Illustrated model traded the skimpy swimwear for a form-fitting dress as she hit the red carpet before the ESPY Awards with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. Camille showed off plenty of leg in the dress that earned some top reviews from the Daily Mail.

“Camille wowed in a plunging, high-slit dress as the former Patriots star planted a kiss on her cheek and grabbed on her curves,” the report noted.

The ESPY Awards were a big night for Rob Gronkowski, who was attending for the first time as a retired player after deciding to hang up his cleats. Gronkowski and the rest of the members of the New England Patriots were nominated for “Best Team,” along with the Clemson Tigers in college football, Baylor Bears in college women’s basketball, the Virginia Cavaliers in college men’s basketball, the Toronto Raptors, and the eventual winner, the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Though the Super Bowl champions were not named “Best Team,” Gronkowski seemed to have a good time and even had a light-hearted shoutout to Patriots fans.

“What’s up, it’s Rob Gronkowski here,” he said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.

While Rob Gronkowski may be retired from the NFL, he’s not far from the spotlight. He and Camille Kostek have become fixtures on the celebrity news circuit and still get plenty of attention in Boston. The news site Boston.com even reported on the couple’s Fourth of July plans, which brought them to New Hampshire to enjoy some quiet time on the lake.

“For Rob Gronkowski, retirement doesn’t look too shabby. The former Patriots player and his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, took to the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee for the Fourth of July holiday,” the report noted. “Kostek shared a black-and-white photo of the couple sitting on a boat in the summer sun.”

Camille Kostek’s career seems to be taking off just as her boyfriend’s came to a conclusion. The model was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year, and has been steadily getting more work as a television and event host. And while Gronk was busy preparing for the Super Bowl this year, Camille got plenty of work herself doing the interview circuit and cheering on her man with frequent posts on social media.