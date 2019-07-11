Kim Kardashian’s Cleavage Is Too Much For Her Barely-There Crop Top

Kim Kardashian demanded attention in Los Angeles this week as she headed off to shop for some art with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in tow.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim put all of her curves on full display as she strutted her stuff in front of the paparazzi on Wednesday.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting a pair of tight, dark gray sweatpants with a teeny tiny matching crop top.

Kim’s skimpy top could barely contain her ample cleavage, as she busted out of the shirt in the photos. She also sported a long, tan coat over top of her ensemble, which covered up her world-famous booty.

However, the mother-of-four did put her insane abs and flat tummy on display during the outing.

Kim had her shoulder-length, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that brushed the top of her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for her shopping trip, which included darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and thick lashes.

Kim added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter, and her signature nude lip to complete her sexy, glam look.

The sisters even posed with a fan while at the store, and the man posted the photo on his Instagram account soon after.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently took heat online from some social media followers who believe that she’s had too much plastic surgery, specifically on her lips.

“Love ya but stop with the lips. Enough is enough. Whatever happened to love what God gave ya,” one social media user wrote on the comment section.

“I have to agree, the lips look silly. So over done. Stop already,” the follower wrote.

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that although Kim is often at the center of plastic surgery rumors, there is one procedure that she says she’s never had, and that is a nose job.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” Kardashian told her longtime friend and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, during an event hosted by The Master Class in L.A. back in February.

During the class, Kim also revealed why she doesn’t smile in most photos.

“‘I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out. Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo,” Kardashian stated.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.