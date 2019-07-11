‘Glitch’ Season 3: When Will It Drop To Netflix?

Season 3 of 'Glitch' is set to arrive in 2019 -- but when exactly remains a mystery.

Fans of the Australian undead series, Glitch, are wondering when the third — and final — season will arrive. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 3 of the sci-fi series started filming last year. However, there has been very little news since then regarding when the final season will premiere.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the ABC Australia and Netflix series, Glitch. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Glitch is an Australian television series with a new twist on the zombie genre. Season 1 opened with the strange return of several people who had died. While not mindless or hankering for human brain snacks, the returned dead were without their memories initially. However, over time, their memories — and the manner in which they died — did return to them.

Season 2 of Glitch concluded with the revelation that Kirstie (Hannah Monson) might be pregnant. Considering she is one of a group of people who mysteriously returned from the dead and she died in the 1980s, it was quite a shock. As to how this will play out in Season 3 of Glitch remains to be seen and is part of the reason fans are so eager to find out any news regarding the Season 3 premiere.

ABC Australia

According to Business Times, Season 3 of Glitch is “reportedly arriving soon.” However, as to when exactly it will air is anyone’s guess.

Previously, a renewal clip posted to Glitch‘s Facebook page, announced that Season 3 would air in 2019. This would mean that there is a two-year break between the Season 2 finale and the Season 3 premiere. There was roughly a two-year gap between Season 1, which premiered in July 2015, and Season 2 (September 2017), so this schedule appears pretty uniform for the series.

As for the exact date, though, is anyone’s guess. Some viewers hope that Season 3 will follow the Season 2 premiere date, which would mean it would arrive sometime in September.

What’s On Netflix point out that even if Season 3 of Glitch does premiere in September, this will likely be an Australian premiere date on ABC Australia and it will be some time after that that the series drops to Netflix. They suggest that it could be a month delay between Glitch‘s airing on ABC Australia and Netflix picking it up, so, it could still be a 2019 premiere date globally.

However, for the meantime, it looks like viewers will just have to wait until an official announcement is made regarding the final season of Glitch.

The first two seasons of Glitch is currently streaming on Netflix.