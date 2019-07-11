Miley Cyrus Cuddles A Pig While Naked In Latest Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus is mourning the death of a special animal this week, and she took to social media to honor her late friend.

On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus posted some photos and videos on her Instagram account to honor her late animal friend, Pig Pig, who passed away.

In one photo, the singer cuddles the animal while completely naked. In the snapshot, Miley rocks short, blonde hair and wears nothing but some mud on her arms and sides as she wraps her arms around the pet.

Miley’s hair is slicked back for a wet look and she dons a full face of makeup in the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Cyrus gives a big smile and accessorizes with a pair of gold earrings as the big looks at the camera with its mouth open.

Miley also added a video of herself holding the pig while someone feeds it.

“Very sad to say…my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away…I will miss u always. Thank you for so many laughs and good times girl,” Cyrus wrote to caption the clip.

In another photo, Miley is seen kissing the pig when it was just a baby, writing in the caption that she’ll miss the animal and adding a broken heart emoji.

As many of Miley Cyrus’ fans already know, the singer is a huge animal lover, and often shows off her pets, including her multiple dogs, on social media.

According to In Style Mag, all of Miley’s pets were in serious danger last year when the devastating wildfire that struck Malibu ripped through her neighborhood and burnt the home she shared with her now husband, Liam Hemsworth, to the ground.

Loading...

Following the fire, Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth bravely saved all 16 of her pets from the house fire and got them all out using only his truck.

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Miley told Howard Stern during an interview, revealing that Hemsworth saved their seven dogs, two mini horses, two regular size horses, two pigs, and three cats from the fire.

“He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard … I said, ‘how did you get them out,’ and he said, ‘the only thing I could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the a**,’ so he just chased the pigs into a crate which was genius,” Cyrus stated.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on social media.