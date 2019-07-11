Man Tackled In Long Island Bagel Shop After Bizarre Misogynist Rant About Dating Sites

A viral video posted to Facebook shows a man losing his temper because of how women judge him based on his height.

A Long Island bagel shop customer was caught on video shouting at other patrons, in what turned into a strange peek into his personal life.

According to Vice, the man had ordered a breakfast bagel. When the woman working behind the cash register smiled at him, he embarked on a weird rant about women mocking and rejecting him on dating sites because of his height.

“Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh you’re 5 feet’ on dating sites — ‘you should be dead.’ That’s OK?” said the Bagel Boss customer on the viral video that was posted Wednesday.

The clip showed the short customer, hurl insults at all of the women in his sight, including the women working behind the counter and those in line behind him at the Bay Shore Bagel Boss store.

“Everywhere I go I get the same f***ing smirk with the biting lip,” he shouted.

Employees at the Bagel Boss chain said the man came into the store around 9 a.m.

“He just went totally nuts. He said ‘why are you smiling at me?'” said one employee. “He started saying it’s because I’m short and nobody wants me.”

The woman who filmed the video, Diana Reyes, said that she and her friends were waiting to order when they overheard his rude remarks.

A MESSAGE FROM BAGEL BOSS: After todays incident everyone is ok! Use caution on dating sites and anyone who comes into our locations and mentions this video can get a FREE MINI BAGEL!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Pvi9jXxI6t — Donald Rosner (@donaldrosner) July 10, 2019

As the man became increasingly aggressive, a male bystander stepped in and told him “calm down.”

“Shut your mouth. You are not God or my father or my boss,” the unknown angry customer said. He then squared up to him.

“Dude, do you want to step outside?” he remarked.

The man lunged at the angry customer and took him down.

The first video stops with the man on the ground. Later in the day a second video emerged showing the aftermath.

Loading...

The man is seen in the second video throwing his bagel to the ground. He directs his anger at all the women in the shop before someone guides him out the door.

According to the New York Post, Bagel Boss employees lauded the man who tackled the angry customer.

“He is our hero. If he didn’t tackle him, it would’ve gone on and on.”

Suffolk County police said they responded to the incident around 9:20 a.m. They told the Post that there were no injuries and that no charges were filed.

The bagel shop issued a statement on Twitter saying that anyone who comes into the shop and mentions the incident will get a free mini-bagel.