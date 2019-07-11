Sailor Brinkley Cook Flaunts Natural Beauty And Tattoos In Instagram Selfie

While rising model Sailor Brinkley Cook hasn’t quite reached the number of followers that her mother — legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley — has on Instagram, the young beauty certain has her fair share of fans. She has about 148,000 Instagram followers, and continues to thrill them with sultry photos that showcase her beauty.

Sailor has shared a few selfies where she’s all glam and ready to hit the red carpet, but many of her pictures tend to showcase a more natural look — like her latest. Sailor shared a picture today in which she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, and allowed her hair to flow loose.

In the picture, Sailor opted to wear a plain white tank and some layered gold necklaces. Fans can see a pop of color in her red nails, and a few peeks at the tattoos she has — one on her upper arm, and another on the side of her finger. In the photo, Sailor posed with one hand pulling back her wild wavy hair and another gently propped on her lip in a sultry pose.

A bedroom is visible in the background of the sizzling selfie, and the model gave the picture a simple one-word caption. Her followers loved the shot, which received over 2,500 likes in just 10 hours.

Sailor seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps, given her foray into becoming a model. However, one follower thought her appearance more resembled her other parent, commenting “you look just like your dad.”

Another follower said “yet another heavenly angel from an angelic family,” while one called her a “natural beauty.”

Sailor is lucky in that she has something many models don’t — insight from a veteran in the industry, her mother.

Sailor chatted with Hollywood Life last year, and spilled some advice that her mother gave her when she was starting out.

“She mostly just told me to be myself and to be kind to others, and that’s the biggest thing. I feel like the best career that you can have in the modeling industry is just being who you are and being kind to others and letting jobs and clients and everything flow. We definitely relate now to a lot more things. I can text her and be like, ‘Oh this is so nerve-racking,’ or something like that and she’ll give me some advice.”

In addition to all her sexy selfies, Sailor also shares many pictures of her stunning mother to treat her fans to an inside peek at her daily life.