‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Heats Up Instagram In Leopard Print Bikini That Barely Contains All Her Curves

Rachel Bush is starting swim week right.

The Maxim model and social media sensation shared a racy snap on Instagram on Wednesday showing herself reclining on a large rock while wearing the skimpiest bikini imaginable, a leopard-print one that just barely contained all her curves. The picture got some immediate interest from her more than 1 million followers, prompting some very high praise.

“I wasn’t prepared for this I need to lie down,” one person wrote.

“Yes babesss,” another fan wrote, adding, “killing it per usual.”

Rachel Bush captioned the shot “Swim week” with a bikini emoji. The model seems to be enjoying her time back in southern Florida after a quick side-trip to Western New York, where her husband, Jordan Poyer, plays for the Buffalo Bills. Rachel had shared with fans earlier in the summer that they were headed up to Buffalo for the team’s offseason activities, but Rachel is now back in Miami and sharing plenty of pictures from her time at the beach.

The 21-year-old model, who has appeared in Maxim and gained viral attention with her Sports Illustrated audition, has been steadily growing her following on Instagram and recently cracked the 1 million subscriber mark. Rachel has picked up some famous friends during her rise to the top, including reality television star Khloe Kardashian wh,o leaves gushing comments on Rachel’s posts on the regular.

But it’s not all bikinis and beaches for Rachel Bush. She also uses her Instagram page to give followers a glimpse of the busy life of an NFL wife, showing their frequent road trips during the football season and sharing a bit about the work it takes to raise their daughter while Jordan is busy with his duties.

In an interview last year, Rachel shared that it puts a lot on her shoulders to take care of the couple’s daughter.

“Honestly it’s a lot of work,” she said in a 2018 interview with Sports Gossip.

“Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down!”

But Rachel Bush always seems to find time for some bikini photo shoots, especially when she’s back in Miami. Those who want to see what more “swim week” might have to offer can keep an eye on Rachel’s Instagram feed.