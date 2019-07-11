Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Betrays Chelsea

In a shocking turn of events, new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam betrays Chelsea, and his scheme may just end up backfiring on him in the worst, most painful way. In fact, Adam’s machinations might end up pushing Chelsea straight into his brother Nick’s arms.

Since his return to Genoa City, Adam (Mark Grossman) has tried to regain what he lost in the cabin explosion three years ago. As soon as he regained his memories, Adam decided to contact Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and from the beginning, she rebuffed him despite their strong relationship from before Adam was presumed dead.

Even if Chelsea isn’t willing to reunite with him, Adam (at the very least) wants to see his son, Connor, but Chelsea has blocked him at every corner. It’s disquieting to see Chelsea treating Adam so badly, but according to Y&R head writer Josh Griffith, part of her response is due to the incredible heartbreak she experienced when Adam died.

Adam comes up with a plan in an attempt to force Chelsea to lean on him, but she sees it as a betrayal. According to Soap Opera Digest, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learns a few things while keeping an eye on Adam for Nick (Joshua Morrow), including the fact that Adam has a recording of Chelsea lambasting him for getting Calvin (John Burke) to suggest she let Adam have custody of Connor. Chelsea instantly realizes, in the eyes of the law, that recording gives her motive to kill Calvin, and it paints a target on her back.

“Chelsea knows what Adam is capable of, but she never thought he would turn on her, especially since he’s been so adamant about reuniting with her,” Griffith explained. “For Adam, it’s all about control. He feels he could turn the tables on Chelsea and create a situation that would force her to come back into his arms.”

Unfortunately for Adam, it seems he miscalculated because his move infuriates Chelsea and pushes her closer to his brother, Nick, instead. Chelsea believes that Adam is trying to frame her for murder, but Adam claims he’s just being a good citizen in turning over possible evidence.

“Adam needs to be careful because his out recent power move may backfire and push Chelsea and Nick closer together than he ever imagined. And a rejected Adam is a dangerous Adam,” said Griffith.

This situation is bound to end in a messy way for everyone involved, and it’s certainly not the second chance that Victor (Eric Braeden) envisioned when he initially brought Adam back to Genoa City.