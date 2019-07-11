Russian Instagram Model Nata Lee Shows Off Major Cleavage In Latest Photo Shoot

She is beautiful, sexy and stylish, and she exactly know how to excite her fans within a matter of seconds. That’s the reason why Russian bombshell Nata Lee is becoming more and more popular on Instagram.

In fact, them model has successfully attracted more than 1.3 million followers within a span of eight months — which is quite an achievement because even established models took years to attract these many followers.

It’s not surprising why Nata Lee’s followers are steadily growing — thanks to her sexy pictures which she posts almost every week. The pictures are always of very high quality because all of them are captured by her photographer boyfriend, Mavrin.

Her latest snap also sent a wave of excitement through her fans soon after going live. In the pic, the stunner could be seen wearing a skimpy thong that she paired with matching black bra to expose an ample amount of cleavage.

Nata Lee let her blonde tresses down, wore minimal to no makeup, ditched accessories and wore black, knee-high stockings to pull off a very sexy look.

The snap garnered more than 107,000 likes and about 1,200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot figured and showered her with numerous compliments.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Phuket, Thailand, where Nata Lee and Mavrin have been vacationing for the past two months. Throughout their stay, the couple has treated their fans to plenty of sultry photo shoots. Nonetheless, fans never seem to get enough and are always eager to see more of Nata Lee.

“You are so sexy, I can’t even believe you are real,” one of her fans commented.

“Your boyfriend is one lucky man because he has all of you,” an envious fan wrote.

While a third fan, who totally ignored Mavrin’s presence in the model’s life, said that he is ready to take Nata Lee out on a date.

Such comments are found on almost all of Nata Lee’s pictures but she doesn’t seem to mind at all and allows her followers to speak their heart out.

Prior to posting the picture, Nata Lee treated her admirers to a racy video where she could be seen busting out of a white bra while gorging on a slice of pizza. She teamed the bra with white nickers and let her hair down to keep it sexy.

According to an article by Famous Birthday, Nata Lee is just 20 years of age and is not only a swimsuit model but also does promotional fashion and lingerie photo shoots.