‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Series: New Cast Announced

Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston are the next generation in the 'Walking Dead' universe.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is another spin-off series set for AMC’s Walking Dead universe. While there has been little news regarding the series since it was confirmed, some casting announcements have finally been made.

According to Variety, the third Walking Dead series will star Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston in leading roles.

As TV Line points out, Alexa Mansour is an up-and-coming star who has previously had guest roles in Madam Secretary, How to Get Away With Murder, and The Resident.

Nicolas Cantu is known for his work in The Good Place, Sydney to the Max, and Bizaardvark. He has also appeared as a voice actor in The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia the First, Future-Worm!, and Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

Hal Cumpston, another relative newcomer to the acting world, has “previously starred in, wrote, and produced the Australian coming of age comedy Bilched,” according to Variety.

As for what roles Mansour, Cantu, and Cumpston will play in the new Walking Dead spin-off, AMC has not yet officially released any details. However, Variety has reportedly spoken to some undisclosed sources regarding the characters in the new series.

According to these sources, Alexa’s character is believed to be “likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside.” Nicolas’ character is “said to be small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul” as well as having a black belt in karate, which will likely be a valuable skill during the zombie apocalypse. Hal’s character is described as being “big for his age” as well as a “shy loner that scares some kids,” a fact that his character dislikes.

The latest series set within the Walking Dead universe will tell the story of two lead female protagonists, one of which will be played by Alexa Mansour. This series will focus on the first generation born after the apocalyptic event that saw a large proportion of the world’s population turn into undead walkers. This topic is already being touched upon in the original Walking Dead universe with Judith (Cailey Fleming) being born well after the initial zombie outbreak.

The third Walking Dead series is co-created by Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete, who has previously written and produced episodes of The Walking Dead.

Production on the latest 10-episode Walking Dead spin-off is set to begin in Virginia this summer, with a likely 2020 premiere date.