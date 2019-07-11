Erica Mena Stuns Instagram In Latest Bikini Photo

Erica Mena is never shy when it comes to flaunting her body, and her latest post is no different.

The Love & Hip-Hop star is in Turks and Caicos enjoying the summer sun, according to her latest Instagram post. In the snapshot, Mena is wearing a two-piece, snakeskin bikini that shows off the mother of one’s insane curves. Her breasts are practically spilling out of her bikini top while her high-waisted bikini bottom is designed to show off her hips and derriere.

As she poses on the balcony, the singer is wearing rainbow printed, open-toed heels. Her dark hair is blowing in the wind as she rocks a makeup-free look in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, Mena’s post received more than 80,000 likes from her 4.4 million followers. The photo also received more than 800 comments from her fans.

“Not playing games at all!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Erica you should start doing workout videos for us!!! I’m tryna look like this by next week,” another follower chimed in.

Mena also recently showed off her stunning physique while she was in Miami last week. The model posed in a white one-piece swimsuit while she wore clear heels near the beach. Once again, Mena wore a bare face and had her hair in long waves. In the caption on her Instagram post, Mena shared with her followers that she was “choosing happiness over history,” which many of her fans speculated was about her formerly estranged fiance, Safaree Samuels.

“You look soooooo good showing us how to love the mature way at such a tender age. Safaree is truly blessed he deserves love much success to you all. Yes, the love is real!” one follower wrote about the couple.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Mena and Samuels met while filming VH1’s game show Scared Famous. The couple began dating in October 2018 and were engaged that December, but had briefly broken up back in June. The couple faced issues in their relationship after the rapper revealed to his ex that he had no intentions of marrying Mena just months after he proposed to her. The ex reportedly posted screenshots of their exchange, and soon Mena caught wind of the situation. Samuels immediately apologized about the ordeal and begged for his fiancee’s forgiveness.

Loading...

Weeks later, the couple is now on seemingly good terms. According to Mena’s Instagram page, the two will host a party together in Atlanta on July 13. The lovebirds also celebrated Samuels’ birthday on July 4, where she gifted him with a Rolex, per her Instagram video.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow the reality star on Instagram.