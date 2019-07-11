Sofia Vergara Bursts Out Of Yellow Dress, Thanks Fans For Birthday Messages

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been celebrating her birthday in style while abroad with husband Joe Manganiello by her side. Over the past week, Vergara has been tantalizing her 16.7 million Instagram followers by documenting her vacation with Manganiello. In her first post from abroad, Vergara indicated that the duo was celebrating their 5th anniversary. Vergara posed in floral dresses, colorful dresses, and bikinis. She’s shared pictures of her lavish meals and the cocktails she sips alongside her husband in the evening.

In addition to being an anniversary trip, the duo also celebrated Vergara’s 47th birthday while on vacation. Earlier today, Vergara shared a few pictures from the night before, where she showcased her physique in a figure-revealing outfit and blew out some candles on a birthday cake.

Today, Vergara came to Instagram with another triple update, this time designed to thank all her fans for their happy birthday wishes.

In the first of the three photos she shared, Vergara posed alongside Manganiello. Both were dressed in bold outfits — Manganiello rocked a unique patterned shirt, while Vergara opted to wear a yellow ruffled maxi dress that revealed some major cleavage. The duo posed in a scenic outdoor patio area, complete with a lemon tree in the background that matches Vergara’s colorful dress.

That wasn’t all Vergara shared with her fans, though. She also added a picture of Manganiello lounging on the couch and managed to capture him while he was checking his phone.

Vergara was feeling herself and posted a selfie as well as the posed shot she took with her husband. In the selfie, fans could admire Vergara’s bold accessories, including some gold statement earrings and a glam cocktail ring. The closer view truly showcased her ample assets and had fans drooling.

Even Vergara’s phone seemed to be enjoying the vacation, as she opted to clad her phone with a case that had illustrations of seashells on it.

In the caption, Vergara simply thanked her fans for all their kind wishes, again including a hashtag that indicated what specific birthday it was for her — 47.

A few followers who missed out on commenting on the first post shared their birthday wishes on this post instead — even a few celebrities.

Supermodel Heidi Klum commented “happy birthday you gorgeous creature.” Many others complimented the actress on her stunning dress and asked where she purchased it in the comments.

Over the course of just one hour, the photo received over 110,000 likes from Vergara’s eager fans.