Larsa Pippen Spills Out Of Curve-Hugging Orange Mini Dress In Sizzling New Photo

Larsa Pippen’s latest Instagram upload is getting loads of attention, and one glimpse of it shows exactly why.

The latest addition to the Real Housewives alum’s feed on the social media platform was shared on Wednesday, July 10, and it’s turning heads for a handful of reasons. The camera caught Larsa striking a pose in a grand entryway decorated with ornate, eye-popping butterfly mosaics, but it was the bombshell’s sexy ensemble and incredible physique that captivated the eyes of her 1.8 million followers.

The BFF of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian sent pulses racing in a curve-hugging mini dress from the brand Oh Polly that commanded all kinds of attention. The dangerously short, latex number was a bright, neon orange color, which popped against the stunner’s bronze skin — plenty of which was left on display. The 45-year-old spilled out of the minuscule garment that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the top of its daring sweetheart neckline. Its skintight nature clung to every inch of Larsa’s famous curves, accentuating her trim waist and providing the perfect outline of her hourglass figure. The hemline of the lower half hardly grazed passed her upper thigh, exposing her long, toned legs almost in their entirety.

Larsa added a pair of trendy, see-through heels to the look that made her piercing white pedicure pop. She also sported a thick diamond cuff around one wrist, while a silver watch glistened on the other for even more bling. Her hair was worn in long, tight braids that cascaded over her shoulders and cleavage, framing her face that was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the reality TV star went absolutely wild for the sizzling new Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 26,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Absolutely breathtaking,” commented a third.

Neon colors seem to be Larsa’s favorite trend of the summer, as she has rocked bold hues a handful of times lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner sent pulses racing with a sexy selfie earlier this week, which saw her sporting an electric yellow bikini that drove her millions of followers absolutely wild.