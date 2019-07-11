Olivia Culpo Playfully Grabs String Of Minuscule Red Bikini In Insanely Sexy New Snap

Olivia Culpo is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

As fans know, the model is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her new beau, Christian McCaffrey. Since she has been on vacation, the model has been delighting fans in a number of sexy photos including a new shot of herself in one of the sexiest bikinis that she’s ever worn. In the stunning new image, Culpo leaves little to be desired as she poses for not one but two hot shots.

The first image in the series shows the bombshell leaning against a distressed white structure while striking a sexy pose. The 27-year-old has her smoking hot body on display in the image while nearly popping out of a tiny red bikini top, offering plenty of cleavage views for fans. On the bottom, the former Miss Universe winner dons a pair of bikini bottoms with floss-like sides that hit high on her leg. Her killer stems are also on fully visible in the photo as she rocks a sheer black sarong on the bottom.

Olivia completes her look with a pair of red sunglasses and vibrant red lipstick while she wears her long, dark locks slicked back into a low ponytail. The second image in the series is just as sexy as the first but this time, Culpo playfully grabs the string of her bikini bottoms with her hand. Not too long after the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner plenty of attention with over 118,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments.

Many of Culpo’s fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on her new beau while countless others simply gushed over her picture-perfect body. A few others didn’t have words for the jaw-dropping photo and commented with flame and heart emoji instead.

“If it’s sarong I don’t wanna be saright,” one follower commented.

“Danny who?? eat your heart out Danny boy,” another fan commented, referring to Culpo’s ex, Danny Amendola.

“The most gorgeous woman! And beautiful feet too,” one more user gushed.

In the most recent Sports Illustrated spread, Olivia pushed the envelope, posing with a python as an accessory. The model opened up about the daring photos to The Hollywood Life, confessing that it was a totally crazy experience for her. And prior to the shoot, Culpo said that she hit the gym a lot to work on her body.

“When I am catering a workout and I’m in the gym with a trainer or by myself, I always stick to lower body and core. Those are the two areas that I feel like I can see the best results that I want for bikini season,” she shared of her routine.

Fans can keep up with Olivia on Instagram.