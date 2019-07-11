American Fitness Model Hope Beel’s Peachy Posterior Is On Full Display In New Pic And Fans Are Excited

American fitness model Hope Beel is popular among her 1.2 million Instagram fans for flaunting her amazing body. Since she never disappoints her fans, she makes sure to post several risqué pics of herself on the photo-sharing platform every week.

This week was no exception, as the 30-year-old model took to her page and shared a very sultry snap — one which set pulses racing.

Wearing a skimpy cream-colored bikini, the model posed by placing her hands on a railing while looking towards a garden. The photo — which was captured in broad daylight — exuded an aura of freshness and happiness, and Hope’s presence in the photo, of course, enhanced its beauty.

The model turned her back toward the camera and, in the process, she put her peachy posterior on full display — a move that sent a wave of excitement through her legions of admirers.

She wore her brunette hair into beautiful curls and wore minimal makeup to be in line with the outdoor photo shoot.

Per the geotag and the caption, the model is currently in Costa Rica. Within a day, the snap amassed more than 30,000 likes and over 428 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her amazing body.

Apart from her usual fans and followers who always show their love in the comments section, some of Hope’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture. These included Zhara Nilsson and Lauren Simpson.

“What a gorgeous bumset.. Ah, I mean sunset..,” one fan flirtatiously commented.

“You have a very beautiful body and you are also lovely,” another one said.

A third fan, who is apparently from Costa Rica, wrote that he is very happy that Hope is visiting his country, adding that he hopes she is enjoying her stay there.

Other fans used several complimentary phrases to praise the stunner, including “too hot to handle,” “incredibly sexy,” “mind blowing pic,” and “you are unreal.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Hope stunned her fans with a gym photo where she could be seen wearing a black sports bra with matching pants. The model showed off her abs as well as her incredibly well-toned arms that left many fans’ jaws dropped, who wrote in the comments section that Hope represents their “ideal body goals.”

The picture garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 150 comments as of this writing where all the fans could be seen praising Hope for her sexiness.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hope is not only a fitness model but is also a nutrition coach. The hottie started her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition.