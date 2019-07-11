Fitness Model Jen Selter Flashes Toned Abs In Cropped Tank

Fitness model Jen Selter has been thrilling fans lately by sharing tantalizing pictures from her travels. First, Selter shared several shots from her time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Then, she traveled to exotic Bali, Indonesia, where she appears to have spent the vast majority of her time in swimwear.

If any fans were wondering how Selter manages to maintain her physique while she’s abroad and away from her normal fitness routine, today’s Instagram picture is the perfect answer.

In the picture she shared today, Selter posed in a pair of vibrant pink workout leggings that hugged all her curves, and a cropped tank that showcased her chiseled abs. She pulled her hair back in a low ponytail and appeared to be the only one taking advantage of the gym available for guests at The Udaya Resorts & Spa, the location she’s staying at in Bali.

Selter got real with her fans in the caption and admitted that she didn’t make that much time in her vacation schedule for hitting the gym on the particular trip she’s on. As she said, she’s been “enjoying all that Bali has to offer,” but she revealed that she promised herself she would finally squeeze in a workout and that’s exactly what she did.

Selter’s mirror selfie revealed a fair amount about the gym, as there are a few treadmills visible, as well as a rack of dumbbell weights. While spending time in the gym may not be as satisfying as frolicking in the Balinese sunshine, the large windows in the space likely helped Selter get her workout done with a view.

While Selter’s role as a fitness influencer has taken her to many locations around the world, she recently revealed that she was making it more of a priority this year to visit spots she has never had the opportunity to see before.

In a photo she took of herself in a red bikini on the Amalfi Coast, she confessed to her fans that one of her favorite quotes was from the Dalai Lama on the subject of travel. As she quoted in the caption, “once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before.”

Selter has been crossing destinations off her list at a breakneck pace, and luckily for her 12.8 million Instagram followers, she’s been taking them all along for the ride.

Many of Selter’s photos are bikini shots because she knows what her fans love to see, but she’s also found time to share snippets of the locations she’s going to on her travels. And, any fans who want to see even more of her adventures can subscribe to her YouTube channel, where she often vlogs during her travels.