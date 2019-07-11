‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Anne de Paula Flaunts Endless Curves In Tight, Cheetah Print One-Piece

Anne de Paula is serving up a serious look on her Instagram account, and her thousands of followers are going absolutely crazy for it.

On Wednesday, July 10, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model treated her fans to not one, but two sizzling snaps from her vacation in the Maldives that were certainly hard to ignore. Both photos saw the Brazilian bombshell showing off some serious skin in sexy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous physique.

In Anne’s first upload of the day, the babe was captured lounging outside underneath the cloudless sky with the gorgeous, crystal clear ocean providing a breathtaking background behind her. While the view was no doubt scenic, fans may have been to captivated by the bikini model herself to even take notice. The 23-year-old sent pulses racing in a skintight cheetah print one-piece that hugged every inch of her flawless figure, while its insanely high-cut design left her curvy booty and toned legs almost completely on display.

To the delight of her 246,000 followers, Anne also found time to share another steamy shot from her beach day that brought even more heat to her feed. This time, the stunner shared a close-up look of her rocking the barely-there ensemble, as well as the insane amount of cleavage that it left on display. The dangerously low scoop neck of her bathing suit hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the top, while a dainty zipper fell right in the middle of her chest to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage.

Fans of the brunette beauty went wild for the double dose of photos shared to her page. At the time of this writing, both shots have collectively racked up more than 28,000 likes since going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“So sexy and beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “gorgeous queen.”

Others showed some love for Anne’s boyfriend, professional basketball player Joel Embiid, who was the photographer behind the close-up shot of his model girlfriend.

“A man of many talents,” one follower commented.

While Anne has been relatively quiet on her Instagram as of late, she has been sure to share a few other glimpses of her travels with fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model and her beau recently traveled to Asia where they visited the Great Wall of China, with the stunner, of course, looking as gorgeous as ever in the handful of photos from the trip that she shared to her feed.