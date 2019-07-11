Josh O’Connor Says He Got His Prince Charles Role In ‘The Crown’ Because Of His Ears

Actor Josh O’Connor is feeling grateful that he never got his ears surgically pinned back because he thinks it seriously helped him score the role of Prince Charles in the hit Netflix series The Crown.

According to The Daily Mail, O’Connor was embarrassed by his large ears as a child, but now he’s happy that he never had them pinned back. The actor, who was best known previously from his role as oldest son Larry Durrell in The Durrells of Corfu is now the young adult Prince of Wales in The Crown.

O’Connor believes that producers saved a ton of money on prosthetics, and he will spend much less time in the makeup chair because his natural ears fit the bill. The actor has already shot scenes for the third and fourth season of the hit series including the investiture of the title Prince Charles in Wales. He has shot scenes opposite the new Queen Elizabeth, Olivia Colman and Lady Diana Spencer played by Emma Corrin.

Thinking back to his school days, O’Connor is now happy he didn’t mess with his ears.

“When I was at school I was embarrassed by them and I wanted to pin them back and now it’s ‘thank God I didn’t.”

O’Connor joked that he’s saving the production company of The Crown some money.

“Hopefully I would have been considered for the role regardless but it certainly helped and, the way I see it, it just saved The Crown on some prosthetics.”

Colman confirms that the cast finished shooting Season 3 of The Crown, and they’ve started on the fourth season which will give fans their first look at not only Lady Diana, but also Camilla Parker Bowles reveals The Inquisitr. O’Connor says that he will start playing Prince Charles as a student at Cambridge.

“We start off with Charles at Cambridge University, that’s where we bring him into the series. This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honored and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

Both O’Connor and Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, say they have been listening to the voices of the people they play to get the cadences right. Menzies says it’s not enough for him to look like the Duke of Edinburgh, he wants to sound like him too.”I’ve gone slightly crazy just listening to him and listening to him.”