Marianne Fonseca Strips Down To Her Lingerie And Some People Are Calling Her Out For Being ‘Too Skinny’

Brazilian bombshell Marianne Fonseca is no stranger to flaunting her amazing model body on Instagram. In fact, whenever she posts a new bikini picture on the photo-sharing website, it always sends temperatures soaring.

Following her sultry picture-posting ritual, the 29-year-old model shared a new lingerie photo, which many of her fans have totally fallen in love with.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a skimpy black lingerie set that allowed her to show off her sexy legs and small waist.

She let her brunette tresses down and opted for a smokey-eye look to complement her racy attire.

The picture racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 260 comments within a day of going live. While most of the comments were complimentary in nature, there were some followers who body-shamed the model and called her out for being too skinny.

“Get her a sandwich ASAP,” one fan commented, pointing out that the model needs to eat something.

“Yes, very beautiful if you gain some pounds please,” wrote another one.

“Please eat more, being able to see ribs is a sign of malnutrition and is very unhealthy for you,” a third commentator pointed out.

Some other mean comments included “you are literally starving,” “have a meal ASAP,” and “time to eat something.”

While the comments section soon became overwhelmed with negative remarks, Marianne’s fans didn’t leave her alone and came forward to support her.

“Absolutely perfect body! And I am sure you eat well, otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to pose for this shoot!” one of her supporters wrote. “Try to ignore stupid comments.”

Another fan bashed all those who body-shamed the model and wrote that if someone doesn’t have anything good to say about the model, they should avoid commenting on her pics.

Despite all the negativity, Marianne opted for a wise approach and decided not to feed the trolls — she ignored them.

According to an article by GQ, Marianne has a mantra in life according to which she tries to adhere to a few things that she believes in. These things include having fun, being adventurous, getting out of her comfort zone, and most importantly, living in the moment. The model also spoke about the things that make her feel sexy.