Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Goes See-Through & Sexy On Instagram

Hailie Scott may have come mentioned with childhood references in Eminem’s lyrics, but the 46-year-old rap icon’s daughter is now all grown up. At 23, Hailie is a university graduate, an Instagram star, and a total stunner. Hailie’s latest social media update is showing her for the beauty she is.

Earlier today, Hailie updated her account. Her three snaps came as selfies in what appeared to be a living room. A background couch and indoor plant weren’t what was wowing fans, though. Hailie had taken to the platform in a tight, white, and see-through tank top. The sheer material was sexy, but it wasn’t provocative. With a sporty and summery feel, this upper was channeling Instagram’s adored ab-flashing trend, although the brunette’s neon yellow bra was visible underneath her top.

The trendy tank came paired with a casual pair of button- and pocket-adorned pants in tans. They complimented Hailie’s golden tan and definitely accentuated her fit and curvy shape. Hailie seemed to have embraced all things sporty today; alongside the tank and outdoorsy pants, she’d opted for sneakers.

Today’s update didn’t just come as a fashion display, though. Hailie had asked fans to work their way through the triple update to spot something. The third image did, indeed, show that the star had been joined by a cute dog. Hailie suggested the canine’s presence to be somewhat unexpected.

While Hailie’s first picture came in semi-profile positioning, she did switch to a more full-frontal stance for her final snap. Regardless of her aspect though, this star was looking stunning.

With a career that seems to include being a social media star, fans might be fooled into thinking that Hailie lacks an education. While Hailie’s father famously spoke of his trailer park upbringing via lyrics, he did raise a successful child who went onto gain a degree in psychology from Michigan State University. Hailie appears to have put her degree to good use via influencing – while the internet-friendly way to earn cash may seem simple, the psychology behind it is complex. Nailing the image as well as the caption requires knowledge of one’s audience (and just how to get them responding).

Hailie doesn’t appear to influence heavily, but she will name-drop brands in the occasional update. Today’s update didn’t come with any company mentions. It did, however, prove popular. Hailie’s triple set of selfies had racked up over 28,000 likes within just one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more Hailie should follow her Instagram where she has 1.6 million followers.