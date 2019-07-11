San Diego Comic-Con: New Sith Trooper Revealed For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

'Star Wars' fans will be able to pick up sith trooper merchandise at this month's San Diego Comic-Con.

Ahead of the annual San Diego Comic-Con later this month, Lucasfilm has just dropped some exciting new details regarding sith troopers in the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The latest evolution of the Imperial/First Order guard was revealed on Wednesday via the official Star Wars website.

The announcement also revealed that there will be a special feature at San Diego Comic-Con that will celebrate the history of the stormtrooper design — as well as the future.

The new sith troopers will be on display during San Diego Comic-Con but images of the toy merchandise have already been released. The images show a red coloring instead of the usual white of a regular stormtrooper, creating a more menacing look befitting of their name.

“It has some really unique aesthetics to it,” says Madlyn Burkert, Lucasfilm archivist, who is co-producing the exhibit at San Diego Comic-Con.

“And it has some subtle ties to previous stormtrooper designs, which I think fans will enjoy discovering.”

Aside from the early release of the sith trooper toys at San Diego Comic-Con, there will be other merchandising available including mugs, T-shirts, the ever-popular Funko Pop figurines for enthusiastic Star Wars fans attending the event.

new armor who dis?https://t.co/cKbjvmL0yP — Matt Martin (@missingwords) July 10, 2019

For those attending San Diego Comic-Con, details can be found regarding the new sith stormtroopers at the Lucasfilm pavilion (booth #2913). The pavilion will host the stormtrooper exhibit that will feature nine different costumes that have all been previously used on set. Imperial stormtrooper, TIE pilot, death trooper, shoretrooper, biker scout, First Order stormtrooper, First Order TIE pilot, Captain Phasma, and Sith trooper will all be available for viewing by the general public during the exhibition.

In addition, the Lucasfilm pavilion will have a visual Death Star theme, along with other surprises that have not yet been released. However, the Star Wars website suggests that there will “a photography and video component” to the exhibition which will feature concept designer Doug Chiang as well as other Star Wars creators.

While the term “sith trooper” has been used prior in the Star Wars universe, it was in relation to a “differently designed breed of characters,” according to Entertainment Weekly. This variant on the sith troopers originally appeared in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic videogame as “foot soldiers of the Sith Empire.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in theaters on December 20.

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.