Sierra Skye Shows Off Major Cleavage In Tie Dye Mini Dress

Model Sierra Skye is constantly thrilling her 4.1 million Instagram followers with sexy photos of herself in skimpy bikinis. She’s used to showing off every inch of her toned physique in scandalous outfits that leave little to the imagination. Today is no different, as she opted to share another picture of herself in an outfit that revealed some major skin. This time, however, it wasn’t actually a swimsuit.

In the photograph Skye shared earlier today, she wore a bright tie dye dress in shades of blue, red and yellow. The dress was definitely a mini length, and came down to a little higher than mid-thigh, exposing a ton of her toned legs. The silhouette of the dress nipped in at the waist and showcased Skye’s curves a bit better than a shapeless t-shirt dress might. And then, of course, there’s the neckline. Despite not wearing a bikini, Skye’s ample assets are completely displayed thanks to the deep, deep v neckline.

Her long locks are curled in beachy waves and hanging loose, and she opted for a natural makeup look in neutral tones.

Skye appears to be enjoying a day in the summer sunshine, as she posed on a patio with an expanse of green grass and trees in the background.

Followers looking to pick up their very own version of the bright dress don’t need to look very far to figure out where to obtain one. Skye mentioned in the caption of the post that the dress was from Hot Miami Styles, a brand that seems to specialize in pieces that showcase a ton of skin. While she decided to wear the tie dye dress in a backyard, we can easily envision Skye rocking the mini on the beach somewhere in Miami.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy shot, and the photo racked up over 54,500 likes in just a few hours.

One fan commented on how summer-ready she looked in the piece, and said “loveeee this on you so summer vibes.”

Another follower didn’t exactly love the dress, but was impressed by Skye’s beauty and physique. She added her thoughts in the comments section, and said “how can something so tacky look so bomb???”

Yet another follower deemed her “in the top three of best girls on Instagram” in his comment.

The tie dye print is a definite departure from the variety of animal prints Skye has been rocking lately — she’s worn bikinis in both leopard print and snakeskin over the past little while.