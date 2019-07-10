Matt Lauer’s Wife Files For Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

After splitting almost two years ago, disgraced TV journalist Matt Lauer’s wife has filed for divorce.

Annette Roque, 52, submitted the paperwork on Tuesday in Suffolk County, New York, according to People.

The case was filed on July 9 is “awaiting judicial review,” according to a director of public information for the New York State Unified Court System.

Lauer and Roque, a former Dutch model, met on a blind date and were married in 1998. This was the second marriage for Lauer; he was previously married to television producer Nancy Alspaugh for seven years.

Lauer was fired overnight in 2017 by NBC when the network received a complaint that alleged inappropriate sexual behavior. According to a statement released by the Peacock Network, it was the first complaint about his behavior in his 20 years of work.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

A source told People that Lauer was let go due to sexual misconduct throughout 2014, including at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia with an unknown woman. Lauer viewed the relationship as “consensual,” according to reports.

Everything to Know About Matt Lauer's Complicated Divorce from Wife Annette Roque https://t.co/imn5D0QR9C — People (@people) July 10, 2019

After the first woman came forward, other women anonymously accused him of harassment and sexual assault. Insiders told People that Lauer was allegedly often unfaithful to his wife.

Roque briefly filed for divorce in 2006, when she claimed in documents that Lauer committed “cruel and inhumane” acts against her, demonstrating “extreme anger and hostility” that endangered her mental and physical wellbeing as well as repeatedly criticized her parenting skills, reported Yahoo News.

Roque pulled the papers three weeks later.

Lauer never hid from difficult times in his marriage but labeled the reports that he cheated “ridiculous” and “offensive,” according to Yahoo.

“Have we had a completely perfect, easy marriage? No. But the stories you’ve read over the years are not true. I don’t think we’re any different than any married couple that’s been together for 12 years. The accusations [of infidelity] are ridiculous and I’m not going to [dignify] them with an answer. It’s not true.”

Loading...

Roque also acknowledged problems in the marriage but said the couple “worked through it.”

Last month, it was reported that Lauer planned to sell the couple’s $44 million Hamptons home he had been living in since the bad news broke.

The couple share three children: Jack, 18, daughter Romy, 15, and son Thijs, 12.