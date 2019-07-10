Jessica Simpson Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Leopard-Print Bikini For Birthday Instagram Snap

Jessica Simpson apparently doesn’t get older, she only gets hotter.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap for her 39th birthday, posing in a leopard-print bikini that showed off plenty of cleavage. Jessica completed the look with a pair of decorative, oversized sunglasses.

The picture was an immediate hit with Jessica’s followers, garnering more than 130,000 likes and plenty of birthday wishes. Fans also had plenty of compliments for Jessica’s post-baby body, noting how amazing she looked just a few months after giving birth to an 11-pound girl named Birdie.

“GODDESS,” one fan wrote.

“Note to self: look this good at 39,” another commented.

While Jessica Simpson’s fans may love the way she looks in her birthday bikini, the singer apparently aims to lose more of her baby weight. A source told Radar Online that she wanted to lose most of the weight she put on through what was a rocky pregnancy.

“She’s got it in her head she needs to lose 70 pounds ASAP,” an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. “She’s in the gym or running four hours per day, and counts every single calorie that passes her lips.”

The report noted that weight has been an issue after Jessica’s pregnancies as she struggled to get back to her pre-baby weight. Her weight loss journey was a very public one, with celebrity news outlets following along closely and the singer serving as a spokesperson for Weight Watchers.

Jessica has been able to get some amazing results before — she dropped 60 pounds in just a few months after giving birth to baby Maxwell in 2012.

“There is a lot of pressure to lose weight but I’m not a supermodel. I’m just Jessica trying to eat real food in the real world and I really just want to be healthy for my daughter,” Jessica said in a Weight Watchers ad that year, via Business Insider.

She has the same determination this time, the Radar Online source said. The insider added that Jessica is so obsessed with losing weight that husband Eric Johnson “barely ever sees her,” but Jessica is keeping her eyes on the prize.

“She’s ready to get back into her Daisy Dukes!” the source said, referring to her iconic role in the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard.

Whether or not Jessica Simpson is able to lose the baby weight as quickly as she would like, fans seem to think the now 39-year-old looks great just the way she is.