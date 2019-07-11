Ashanti Wows Instagram In Sexy New Bikini Photo

Ashanti gave her fans a treat on Wednesday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a shiny silver and blue bikini that showed of her bodacious curvy frame. The suit is from her line for retailer Pretty Little Thing. According to the product description on the collection’s webpage, it’s made from a metallic material that’s covered with mirror jewels. The bikini bottoms also feature a criss-cross detail that accentuates her waist. The bottoms and the bikini top are sold separately. The bottoms cost £19.00 or $23.76 while the top costs £28.00 or $35.

The R&B singer received lots of praise for her enviable figure in the comments and some of the comments came from some famous names.

“Love this,” wrote “BAPS” rapper Trina.

“Exclusive,” wrote Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, before adding a fire emoji to her comment.

But Ashanti’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“I just love that your body is real,” wrote one follower.

“You look amazingly beautiful,” wrote another besotted fan.

Ashanti chatted about her new swimsuit line in an interview with BET and declared that she wanted it to be very inclusive.

“This collection is for everyone! The confident girl, the sassy girl, the classy girl, the sexy girl, the turn up girl….the girl that doesn’t follow the crowd but stands out in the crowd,” she said.

The collection contains 74 pieces that you can mix and match and the sizes range from 6 to 26.

“I travel around the world to so many tropical places,” she added.

“I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women.”

Ashanti has modeled other pieces from the line on her Instagram before. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last month she rocked a tiny pink string bikini at a poolside — presumably in Vegas, based on the caption — and her fans went crazy over it as well.

“You are absolutely glowing,” one fan wrote.

But even though she’s become known for these hot bikini photos on Instagram, Ashanti has been hard at work at her main job, making music.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, she recently revealed the artists who’ll be featured on her next album. Her list of collaborators includes. Tory Lanez, Jeremih, and Swae Lee, one half or popular rap duo, Rae Sremmurd. She disclosed that she’s also explored, “potential collaborations” with Davido, J-Roc, J Balvin, and producer J. White Did It.

“I’m excited about the next few moves, the year ahead, and releasing new music,” she added. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”