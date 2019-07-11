Sara Sampaio Bares Booty In Lacy Black Lingerie In New Video

Sara Sampaio’s Instagram feed has been very colorful lately as she shared snippets from her trip to Paris. She’s posted photos from a couple of the shows she’s walked in, including Armani and the Redemption Fashion Brand. But what’s caught the Victoria Secret model’s fans eyes lately, was a black-and-white video clip. It wasn’t very long, but it showed Sara wearing black lingerie. The video started with her facing her back to the camera and baring her derriere, as it panned up to show her looking over her right shoulder. Since it was posted over a day ago, it’s been viewed over 1.1 million times.

Meanwhile, her previous posts from Paris were also a big hit. In particular, she shared four different photos of a gorgeous outfit that she wore. It consisted of an eye-catching red hat, which she matched with a white shirt. The shirt had ruffle accents down the center, along with two red stripes. Sara kept the rest of her outfit simple, opting for a slim pair of pants, heels with ribbon ties, and a black clutch. Sampaio posed standing up for the Instagram post. A selfie also revealed that her makeup looked flawless, and included red lipstick, tons of mascara, and metallic pink eyeshadow.

But that’s not all, as Sara also stopped by Celebrity Family Feud with her fellow Victoria’s Secret models. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the models that competed also included Martha Hunt, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, and Jasmine Tookes. Sampaio shared a clip from the show on Instagram, which showed her answering “egg” to the question, “the size and shape of Steve Harvey’s head is like a perfect what?”

The model looked as great as ever during her TV appearance. That’s nothing new to her fans, as she often shares personal posts of her outfits. Interestingly enough, the model previously admitted that style wasn’t her main concern growing up.

“My mother would tell you, my fashion sense was atrocious. I had no sense of style at all.”

She also talked about the lines she draws in the nudity department.

“I’m fine with nudity. I have done nudity in the past, but I don’t do nudity for men’s magazines. I can suggest nudity, but I don’t want to show my boobs to a men’s magazine.”

“When we do open our mouths, we’re branded as difficult, opinionated, troublemakers; we are told that we don’t know what we are talking about,” she added, describing some of the challenges she faces as a model.