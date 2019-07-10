‘Westworld’ Season 3: Singapore Location Chosen For Its Futuristic Look

Season 3 of 'Westworld' is currently being filming in Singapore.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, production for Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld is heading to Singapore. Initially, details of casting were reported and little else. Now, it has been revealed that the location was chosen because of its futuristic appearance.

Already, viewers have been introduced to a new trailer for Season 3 of Westworld that suggests the upcoming season will take place outside of the western-style theme park viewers have become familiar with in the first two seasons of Westworld. As Insider explains, the Season 2 finale saw Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) escape via the host body of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and is now free outside of the Westworld theme park, so it was somewhat expected that Season 3 would broaden its horizon regarding location.

When news broke of location filming in Singapore, there was little to suggest why this location was selected. However, according to The Straits Times, Singapore “looks like the future” and that is the reason this location was selected for production on Season 3 of Westworld.

Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy also revealed details of filming location in Singapore for the upcoming season. According to The Straits Times, Westworld filming has commenced at the “National Gallery Singapore, the hotel Parkroyal at Pickering, School of the Arts, Marina One, and around the Esplanade.”

Lisa Joy also explains that it is Singapore’s unique “mix of greenery and modernism is like nowhere else in the world,” which added to the appeal of the location.

As The Daily Caller points out, two of the main cast members already appear to be on location for Season 3 of Westworld. Both Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, who plays the host, Bernard, have been posting pictures to their Instagram accounts indicating that they are currently in Singapore.

There has been very little news regarding the upcoming season of Westworld. However, it has been announced that Aaron Paul will join the cast for the next season. As yet, the only details regarding his character that have been released have been via the new Season 3 trailer which shows his character to have a somewhat jaded opinion of technology. The clip shows Paul’s character talking about how technology was supposed to make the world a better place, yet, he believes that, at its core, the world is still rotten.

As for how his character will affect upcoming storylines for Season 3 of Westworld remains to be seen and viewers have a long wait ahead of them before they find out.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in 2020.