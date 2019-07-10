‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of Tiny, Zippered Bikini

Kara Del Toro has her fans’ jaws dropping with her latest Instagram update.

As her social media followers know, Kara regularly dazzles her legion of fans with NSFW posts. While the model loves to pose for photos in a bikini, she also regularly struts her stuff in lingerie as well as countless other sexy outfits. The bombshell is currently vacationing in Italy, where she has been sharing a number of photos and videos from what appears to be a fun-filled trip. In the most recent post that was shared with her 1 million followers, Kara looks nothing short of stunning.

In the sizzling, new photo, Del Toro stands in the middle of the image with a light wood wall just behind her. The model looks incredibly beautiful with a face full of makeup complete with mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She wears her long, blonde locks down and curly and her body is definitely on display in the image. Del Toro leaves almost nothing to the imagination in the photo as she bursts out of a tiny black bikini top that zippers in the middle.

Along with the stunning suit top, she also dons a pair of black angel wings on her back. In the caption of the image, Kara mentions that she’s doing fittings for swim week and asks who will be attending. So far, the hot photo has garnered a lot of attention for the model with over 27,000 likes in addition to 380-plus comments in just a short time of going live.

Some followers commented on the image to let the model know that she’s absolutely gorgeous, countless others let her know that they would be attending swim week. A few other loyal fans simply took to the post to comment with heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Beautiful photo of you,” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“They look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another chimed in.

“Great way 2 end a day,” one more wrote with a flame emoji.

Kara gained nationwide fame for posing for a number of high-profile spreads including one for Carl’s Jr. In a past interview with Fox News, the model confessed that while she does eat burgers and pizza from time to time, she ups her workout regimen before shoots.

“If I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more,” she dished. “I do yoga, I go hiking. And if I have something important coming up that week, I’ll really try to cut down on sugar and carbs.”

Fans can keep up with Kara on Instagram.