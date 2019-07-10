Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Perfect Physique In A Black Bikini

Fitness queen Ainsley Rodriguez has one of the most amazing bodies on Instagram. In order to garner her fans’ appreciation and to motivate them towards a healthy lifestyle, the model posts bikini pictures of herself almost every week.

The current week has been no exception, as the 28-year-old hottie took to her page and wowed her 1.9 million fans with a bikini picture — one that instantly heated up her Instagram page.

Wearing a barely-there black bikini, the model stood in front of a mirror and clicked a selfie. In the snap, the model showed off her perfect abs, perky breasts, as well as her extremely well-toned legs — a move that left everyone’s jaws dropped.

The model tied her hair into a sleek, high ponytail but it couldn’t be ascertained whether she wore any makeup or not because she held the phone right in front of her face.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, where the model lives. Within a day of going live, the snap amassed almost 50,000 likes and close to 1,300 comments which shows that Ainsley is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Ainsley wrote a long, motivational caption where she informed her fans that although she tries her best to make fitness seem as simple, seamless and easy as possible, it actually requires a lot of hard work and dedication and is NOT easy (her emphasis).

She shared her own experience and explained that she has undergone various ups and downs to reach her fitness goals and encouraged her fans never to give up even when they start doubting themselves.

“Baby, you look beautiful. My concern is how common people, without time, [can spend] eight hours per day in a gym to look like you,” one person questioned.

“Love this [message] so much! A great reminder to keep going, even during the bad days,” another one commented.

While a third fan said that he is the model’s number one fan and has been religiously following her account.

According to an article by Six Pack Factory, When Ainsley stepped into the gym for the very first time, she immediately realized that she had found her true passion.

She started working out as a hobby but it quickly turned into a habit. After a while, it became a full-blown lifestyle for her. The model also described her daily fitness routine and said the following.