Lady Gaga Teams With Amazon To Hawk Haus Cosmetics As New Brand Video Drops

Anyone who has eyes can see that Lady Gaga has fun with make-up, and soon, anyone who wants to can cultivate their own look, thanks to the singer’s expanding empire. In a partnership with Amazon, the artist’s first major beauty brand, Haus, will become available on that retail giant’s platform this coming fall and will be available for pre-order starting July 15.

For now, though, interested parties can get an idea of what the line is all about by watching her flashy new video. In the one-minute film, Mother Monster shares her message in a voice-over.

“The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad. Welcome to Haus.”

Many of the more than 400,000 who have already seen Gaga’s Haus video shared their opinion about the fresh brand.

“Kim and Kylie can pack their bags,” wrote one YouTube commenter on July 9, referring to the Jenner-Kardashians’ beauty lines.

“This is the most aesthetically pleasing launch video I’ve ever seen, ugh her mind,” stated another enthusiast.

On Tuesday, the superstar explained why she felt compelled to get into the beauty business in the first place in an Instagram post.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful… as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.”

She then referred to her mother, who applied makeup every morning.

“[I was] basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I began to experiment… as a way to make my dreams of being as strong… become true.”

Gaga said that when she created her Haus line, she did so because she had discovered the “superhero” within her simply by “looking in the mirror” to see who she “wanted to be.”

While she has been receiving numerous kudos for her promo video, Lady Gaga talked more about her new cosmetics brand again today on Instagram.

As the brand’s creative director, Gaga said she did everything from formula development to package design to model casting. Gaga admits that sometimes she didn’t have time to sleep as she created her concept boards.

She called the new venture as a way for Gaga to be “the Warhol of an artist I’ve always wanted to be.”

The consummate New Yorker — who is constantly reinventing herself on every front — went on to say that she considers her family at Haus labs to be “on a mission to inspire bravery [and] a positive community that breeds self-acceptance. We want you to see you as you see yourself.”

“This isn’t just makeup. It’s a battle… for your life.”

Starting in September, Haus will sell all kinds of kits that include everything from lip gloss and lip liner to other colorful cosmetics. Amazon plans to launch Gaga’s kits in nine countries on three continents all at the same time, according to Business of Fashion.

Lady Gaga stated that going with Amazon as her way of getting her brand distributed “was a no-brainer.”

The singer-mogul said that Amazon gives her the ability to build her brand without interference.

So, who will buy and wear Lady Gaga’s new Haus cosmetics? Will her global fans rush to Amazon to do just that? Will the brand crash age and race barriers as enthusiasts buy her wares?

Only time will tell, but it’s likely this is yet another piece of this inventive American’s mind that she’s happy to share, in order for fans to make their own beauty mark.