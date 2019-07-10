Beth Chapman Colorado Memorial Service To Stream Online For ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Fans, Here’s How To Watch

A second memorial service to honor Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman will take place Saturday afternoon in Colorado. Now, it has been revealed how fans can watch the service online as it takes place so that they can join in with Beth’s loved ones to bid farewell to the beloved reality television star.

The public is invited to attend the Colorado service if they can. However, for those who cannot be there in person, they can go either to Facebook or to the network website for the family’s new show to watch it as it streams live.

Fans have not known when, or at this point if, Duane and Beth’s new show Dog’s Most Wanted would air. Beth had still been filming up until a couple of days before her death and the buzz has been that Duane would make the call on whether the show would air or not after he has had some time to mourn his wife’s death.

Despite Dog’s Most Wanted being on hold for now, Us Weekly details that Beth’s memorial service will be streamed on the WGN America website. In addition, it will be live-streamed via the Facebook page for the new Chapman show.

The Inquisitr shared previously that the Chaman family anticipates that there will be an enormous in-person turnout for this memorial service. This is the second service being held in Beth’s honor, as the initial one was held in Hawaii a few days after her death.

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

Beth’s Colorado service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora. It is expected to be two hours long, beginning at 2:00 p.m. MDT. That means that it will begin at 3 p.m. Central and 4 p.m. Eastern.

Those who will be attending in person should arrive an hour before the Chapman memorial is slated to begin. Everybody is invited to dress comfortably and to be prepared for a heavy security presence with bags being checked.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, gospel singer Leah Shafer will be performing at the Aurora service. Interestingly, TMZ details that former Facts of Life star Kim Fields is organizing much of the event. Apparently, Fields has been living in the Aurora area since earlier this year and is a member of the Heritage Christian Center.

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

Fields, who also starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta, is said to be organizing many of the intricate details of the Chapman service in close coordination with Beth’s family. Kim seemingly never met Beth in person, but she was asked to take the planning for this service on and she feels it is a calling from God for her to help.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are still heartbroken over Beth Chapman’s death and it seems likely that there will be a large number of people tuning in to the live stream in addition to the thousands expected to be in Aurora on Saturday for it.