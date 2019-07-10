Kelly Clarkson Dances For Cancer Awareness & Instagram Goes Crazy

Kelly Clarkson showed she has a great sense of humor on Wednesday when she updated her Instagram account with a video showing some hilarious dance moves. The singer said she had accepted a challenge to raise awareness for cancer with a “30 seconds of dancing” challenge.

In the video, Clarkson asked someone behind the camera to count down the 30 seconds as she starts to … dance. She spins around moving her arms before she transitions into a move called “the sprinkler” in which she asks her fans if they are “into it” as she is “watering the world with my love.” The singer then does a “little Beyonce” as she throws her head up and down and around in circles. She continues to dance as she snaps her fingers asking in exasperation if the 30 seconds is up.

“This is like aerobics!” she said, as she starts to run in place as the video cuts off.

The singer’s followers loved the post. It racked up over 100,000 likes in the first two hours of going live and also garnered hundreds of comments, which complimented Clarkson on her amazing sense of humor.

“Kelly is seriously the funniest person in the world,” one fan wrote.

“I love you and your attitude Kelly! YOU ARE THE BEST!!!” said another.

“Oh my god I love you!! You freakin crack me up!” one follower said.

“girl you are so funny!! Thank you for the belly laugh! You have a great day Kelly,” said another fan.

“Kelly, you are amazing! You look so beautiful too! You made me smile and laugh today when I didn’t feel good. I love you so much too,” another fan wrote.

According to the Dance or Donate website, the organization seeks to raise awareness and funds to help the United Cancer Front continue its mission to find a cure for cancer using targeted and immunotherapy treatments.

The association also challenged social media users to participate in the challenge. The challenge is to dance for 15 seconds or to donate $10 or more to the United Cancer Front. To keep the movement going, Dance or Donate asks that those accepting either challenge also challenge at least three of their friends or loved ones.

#DanceorDonate is an awareness and fundraising campaign created to help United Cancer Front continue our mission of finding a cure for cancer. Learn more at https://t.co/165TEDQVTX pic.twitter.com/dRUvd3V8JD — United Cancer Front (@ucancerfront) July 10, 2019

Clarkson did not pass up that opportunity, as she challenged her fellow The Voice coaches — Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani — to also take part in the challenge.

Fans can only hope that they accept the challenge and that their videos will be as entertaining as Clarkson’s.