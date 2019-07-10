Kim Kardashian’s Pic Of Smiling Baby Psalm West May Break The Internet

Kim Kardashian may have fronted magazines with “break the internet,” but it looks like her own Instagram updates have competition. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has posted a new picture of her baby Psalm West – at the rate it’s racking up the likes, the snap may well break the digital space.

Earlier today, Kim updated her account. The 38-year-old’s photo showed her May-born son lying on his back and appearing to smile right at the camera. This little munchkin was looking fresh-faced, soft-skinned, and camera-ready. Psalm had been stylishly outfitted. His short-sleeved pajama set came in specked grays-and-whites. While the look wasn’t sending out any designer vibes, it was channeling the pared-down style that Kim so adores. Fans will likely prove less fussed about Psalm’s outfit and more focused on his infectious smile.

Given Kim’s caption – she suggested not being able to get over how cute her son is – it looks like this mother is besotted.

Kim’s update racked up the likes – and fast. Over 2.5 million had been clocked within just one hour of the picture going live. Comments were left by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, plus half-sister Kendall Jenner. Also commenting were singer Gwen Stefani and model Winnie Harlow.

The build-up to Psalm’s arrival came high-profile. Kim and husband Kanye West announced that they were set to become parents of four on Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The couple used a surrogate following Kim’s medical complications after her first two pregnancies – the KKW Beauty founder also used a surrogate for 2018-born daughter Chicago.

Given the A-List nature of this power couple and the unusual names they pick for their children, buzz also surrounded what Psalm’s name might turn out to be. Kim and Kanye’s first-born daughter is named North West. Her arrival was followed by a boy named Saint and daughter Chicago West.

Kim’s Instagram has become increasingly family-centric in recent years. The star still uses the platform as her main selling point for her cosmetics empire. Alongside them, heart-warming or amusing photos and videos of the star’s family are now commonplace on her feed. Earlier this month, Kim shared a video of Chicago brushing North West’s hair.

Despite being a mother of four, Kim continues her full-time job as a reality face, entrepreneur, public speaker, and promoter. She has also recently announced plans to pursue a legal career.

For today, though, it looks like this celebrity was all about showering her baby with love. Fans wishing to see more of Kim and her family should follow her Instagram.