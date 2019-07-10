Lil’ Kim, 44, Shares Seductive Photo In See-Through Garment

90s rap legend Lil’ Kim has shared a seductive photo to her Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker is sat on a pool table owning a blue wig. She appears to be wearing a see-through mesh T-shirt while fiercely staring into the camera lens. Her legs are on display as she crosses one over the other, showing off her thigh high boots. Kim is known for provocative lyrics and this photo is true to her brand.

Within two days, the photo achieved over 133,000 likes, proving to be popular and made an impact on her followers.

“#QueenofRap The Originator!!!” one user commented.

“The Original Black Barbie,” another fan mentioned.

“Still AHEAD with the LOOKS,” a third follower shared.

“Mother of Rap periodddd!!!” a fourth declared.

It has been a while since Lil’ Kim dropped an album, however, she has told fans that her next release will be titled 9 and that it will be out this year.

Initially, she told fans it would be out in May but this didn’t happen, per The Inquisitr.

In the meantime, she has revealed the album artwork, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

The fashionista is wearing a Louis Vuitton black hat and a detailed sparkly garment with huge shoulder pads. She is wearing a crop top, showing a lot of skin while wearing high-waisted lace underwear. There is a lot of white fur surrounding her neck and hands as the “Crush On You” icon pouts her lips and pulls a strong pose.

The release will be her first album in 14 years.

Talking of icons, she recently visited Janet Jackson at her Las Vegas show in May and met her backstage, which The Inquisitr noted. The pair took a professional photo together behind Jackson’s official “Metamorphosis” backdrop and looked fierce.

“I’m so in love with this woman,” Kim expressed.

Lil’ Kim’s debut album Hard Core was released back in 1996 and remains a classic. Vinyl Me Please shared that it will be getting re-issued later this year on a limited edition pink vinyl.

Since then, she has released three more albums — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth. Since 2008, she has released four mixtapes.

Throughout her career, Kim has collaborated with a number of familiar names — 50 Cent, Stefflon Don, Missy Elliott, Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Aaliyah to name a few.

On Spotify, she currently has over 3.8 million monthly listeners, proving her relevancy still to this day. Her Instagram account boasts over 2.5 million followers where her posts are liked in their thousands.