‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s ‘Bikini Competition’ Body Is Straight-Up Insane

Mackenzie McKee might best be known for her Teen Mom 3 appearance, but this fitness model is something else. The career that’s now included in her Instagram bio comes with a body to match and Mackenzie’s latest update has offered fans a reminder of it.

Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her account. A gym selfie came with a mention of the “show” she recently attended. As fans will know, Mackenzie participated in a bikini competition last month. The Inquisitr chronicled the 24-year-old’s own documentation of the event.

Mackenzie may not have been wearing the glittery red-and-white bikini today, but she wasn’t hiding the fact that her body is straight-up insane. This muscle machine was showcasing her killer quads and toned arms in a relaxed gym outfit. Tight black shorts were sending out the mother of three’s built legs. Meanwhile, a red t-shirt offered hints of Mackenzie’s strong arms. With plenty of gym equipment in the background, this was a workout selfie that was showing how Mackenzie achieves her frame.

Today’s update didn’t just come with a fit blonde showing off her body. Rather, it came with an admission that seemed honest, humble, and down-to-earth. Mackenzie had taken to her caption to admit feeling somewhat depressed after the competition. Likewise mentioned was the Type 1 diabetes that proves a daily battle for the star.

Mackenzie also mentioned feeling fragile following being unwell. Given that this plucky fitness fiend has participated in a race since her competition, it looks like she comes with all the dedication in the world.

Mackenzie’s bikini competition updates came with the captions that Mackenzie is known for. While a lengthy one (seen below) showed elements of low self-esteem and fans appeared a touch worried, the star seemed undeterred by negative responses. She even took the time to reply to concerns. That said, other captions from the event did suggest that the bikini modeling industry was taking its toll and Mackenzie’s focus on her shape did seem a touch intense.

“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show”

This super-fit star doesn’t appear unhealthy, though. Mackenzie comes with strength as well as curves. She also looks incredible as a mother of three.

Today seemed to offer some self-reflection and base-touching for Mackenzie. For her fans though, it was just another reminder of her insane body.