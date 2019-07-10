Miranda Lambert Shows Off Killer Legs In Short Daisy Dukes As Mystery Bruise Appears To Be Gone

Miranda Lambert is channeling her inner rock star during her latest outing in the Big Apple. As fans know, Lambert now splits her time between New York City — where her hubby Brendan McLoughlin works as a cop — and Nashville, Tennessee. The country singer is frequently photographed out and about in the city, and in a set of new images shared by the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old looks casual but sultry while running errands around the city.

In the photos that were shared by the publication, Lambert rocks a graphic t-shirt and pair of shorts. Up top, the singer sports a white graphic tank top that reads “Rolling Stones,” with the band’s name in blue and the logo in blue and red. She wears her tank tucked into a tiny pair of daisy duke shorts that leave little to the imagination — showing off her toned and tanned legs.

Miranda accessorized the look with a pair of white Birkenstock sandals, a purple purse, and a big pair of hoop earrings. The stunner appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the outing, wearing her long, blonde tresses down and slightly waved along with a pair of oversized sunglasses on her face. According to the report, Miranda and her hubby were in NYC at the end of last month to take part in World Pride festivities.

In the new photos that were published by the media outlet, there was no large leg bruise visible in the photo — a far cry from some images that were previously published. As The Inquisitr reported last month, Lambert and McLoughlin were spotted out and about, running some errands in NYC. In the snapshots, Miranda looked dressed to impress in a casual look. Along with a tight-fitting white tank top, the 35-year-old rocked a pair of incredibly short Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination — showing off some major leg. Lambert also rocked another accessory on her leg — a huge purple bruise. According to the report, the mega-bruise left fans and onlookers really concerned, but it didn’t appear as though the injury was bothering the singer.

Lambert and her hubby Brendan shocked fans this past February, announcing their marriage on Instagram. Along with a few photos from their wedding, the singer penned a heartfelt caption to express her love for her man.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life,” she wrote. “And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Fans can keep up to date with Miranda on Instagram.