‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jill Makes A Surprising Call

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 11 finds Nick asking Jill for a big favor regarding Chance. Plus, Rey worries that Adam is taking up too much space in Sharon’s head.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) looks to an old friend for help, according to SheKnows Soaps. In Las Vegas, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discovers that Adam (Mark Grossman) bailed Chance aka Phillip Chancellor IV out of jail. After that, though, Chance fell off the grid, and Rey couldn’t get any more details about him or his connection to Adam. Nick knows who might be able to find out more, though — Jill (Jess Walton).

Nick asks Jill to find out what Chance has been doing, and Jill is shocked. She doesn’t believe that Chance would hang out with Adam, but she agrees to try to contact her grandson. Nick thinks that Chance may be his last shot at stopping Adam’s custody case for Christian. Chance must know what Adam was doing in Las Vegas, and Nick is convinced that whatever it was will prove that Adam is not fit to be Christian’s father. Nick is desperate to get the details, and Rey only found part of them. Nick desperately hopes that Jill can convince Chance to come out of hiding.

Rey’s concerned about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) connection to Adam. Until Adam’s return to Genoa City, things were going wonderfully for Sharon and Rey. Once Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) left with Arturo (Jason Canela), they were free to deepen their relationship and quickly moved in together. Sharon even got Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) approval. Now, though, Adam has wormed his way into Sharon’s brain, and even when he’s not there, Rey senses that Sharon is fixated on her manipulative ex-husband.

In Las Vegas apparently, Sharon and Rey experienced some strain on their relationship because Sharon could not banish Adam from her mind. Adam is like that — a master manipulator, and Sharon seems like she’s fallen back under his spell. Just a few weeks ago, Adam confessed to loving Sharon, and earlier this week, he admitted to loving Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to The Inquisitr, so something fishy is going on with Adam. However, Sharon doesn’t seem to see it, and that really worries Rey. He wants their relationship to work out, but with Adam in the way, there’s a chance that he and Sharon won’t make it, which would be devastating. Rey is right to worry too given Adam’s history with Sharon.