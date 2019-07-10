Kenya Moore Will Return To ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ For Season 12

Kenya Moore was absent during season 11, aside from a cameo role.

Kenya Moore has reportedly signed a contract to appear in a full-time role for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On July 10, after the former Miss USA winner sat out of the show’s 11th season, aside from a cameo role on the season’s finale, People magazine confirmed Moore’s return as a source promised a “great season.”

“Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold,” another source said.

Although an official casting announcement for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 likely won’t come for a few more months, the outlet noted that several of the show’s stars, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Cynthia Bailey, have confirmed publicly that they will be returning for the new episodes.

As for the remaining members of Season 11, including Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Shamari DeVoe, their roles on the show have not yet been confirmed.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Moore reportedly got on the bad side of Bravo TV after secretly marrying husband Marc Daly off-camera and refusing to expose their marriage to the cameras of Season 10. So, when it came time to begin filming on Season 11, she was left out of the cast.

While Moore, who first joined the show during its fifth season, only appeared briefly on the Season 11 finale episode, her attendance at a party thrown by Cynthia Bailey caused quite a rift between Bailey and Leakes.

As Moore and her co-stars film scenes for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, People magazine said it was not yet clear how much Daly would be seen on the new episodes. That said, the magazine did note that Moore and Daly’s eight-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris, would likely be seen throughout the season.

Although Moore was initially disappointed that she wasn’t invited to appear in a full-time role on the show’s 11th season, she later told the magazine that the snub was for the best, noting her complicated pregnancy, which led to an emergency cesarean section last November.

“I was disappointed [not to be on the show again],” Moore said. “It broke my heart but with all the stress, I don’t know how I could have done it.”

“I’m hopeful that door isn’t closed for the future,” she added. “I think fans want to see this next chapter, and I’m ready to show them.”

Moore and her co-stars will return to Bravo later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.