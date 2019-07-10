‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Sizzles In Short Golf Skirt

Camille Kostek is stunning fans in her latest Instagram post.

The Sports Illustrated model is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans in the sexiest of outfits and that’s part of the reason why she has such a huge following on social media. The blonde bombshell is currently in California ahead of the ESPY Awards and she has beem enjoying a little bit of time on the golf course while she’s in Calabasas, California. In her latest Instagram update, the model shared three new photos with her loyal fans.

The first photo in the series shows two snapshots of Camille ahead of her time on the golf course. Along with a silky, golf skirt that hits well above her knee, Camille rocks a black and white patterned shirt with a silky red track jacket on the top. The stunner looks gorgeous, wearing minimal makeup while her long, blonde locks are worn down and curled. In the caption of the post, she tags the Calabasas Country Club.

The second photo in the series shows the model facing her back toward the camera. In the photo, she does a little bit of a booty pop in the sexy golf ensemble as she looks over her shoulder and smiles for the camera. And the third post in the series is actually a video, where Camille proves that she’s a pretty good golfer, taking a swing on the course. Since the photos and video went live on her account a short time ago, they’ve already earned the bombshell rave reviews with over 8,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to gush over how gorgeous she is, countless others couldn’t help but comment in her rather impressive golf skills. Of course, a few other followers simply commented on the post with different emoji.

“Yay proud of you!!!! I got u though u will be swinging like a pro in no time,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Oh my god I love your swing so much,” another Instagram follower wrote.

“What can’t you do?! Get it girl,” one more fan commented with a red heart emoji.

As fans know, Kostek is currently dating former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who retired from football at the end of this season — which is likely the reason that she will be attending the ESPYs. After the NFL star announced his retirement from the sport, Kostek share a post on her Instagram account, gushing over how proud she is of him and his amazing career.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term “proud girlfriend” to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do.”

How sweet is that?