Jessie James Decker Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss In Daisy Dukes & String Tank

Jessie James Decker is looking sensational these days. The country singer became a third-time mother just over a year ago – Forrest Bradley Decker was welcomed in April 2018. As Life & Style Mag reports, the 31-year-old has lost 25 pounds since giving birth. It looks like Jessie has kept the weight off.

The singer’s most recent Instagram update sent fans one killer body. Jessie’s photo showed her performing and shot from the thighs up. The singer appeared to have channeled her country vibe into her wardrobe. She was rocking a sexy pair of frayed Daisy Dukes. The denims flashed a hint of leg, although the camera mostly cut off this mother’s pins. That said, her trim waistline was evident. The shorts came paired with a bold red tank top. The clingy upper was definitely ticking boxes for showcasing Jessie’s torso, but it likewise came with a more risqué side. Criss-cross details in string fabrics were sending out a healthy flashing of cleavage.

Jessie’s braless look didn’t seem to be the main focus, though. This musician appeared in her element as she belted out a number. Her long blonde hair was blowing behind her and one arm was raised. An excited-sounding caption pointed towards a future performance in a Midwestern city.

Jessie’s weight loss came with its story. The singer embarked on a specific diet to shed the pounds after giving birth, per The Inquisitr.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited. I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine! I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me.”

It looks like the diet worked.

Celebrities pinging back into shape post-baby is a hot topic. Kylie Jenner received praise for her silhouette after welcoming baby Stormi in April of last year. Her sister Khloe Kardashian has wowed fans with a gym-honed frame not long after welcoming her daughter True. While Khloe’s sensational body mostly seems down to her grueling workouts, her sister Kourtney Kardashian has recently revealed that she’s following a diet – the 40-year-old has gone keto.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reports, Jessie’s weight loss plan came with a motive. The singer wanted to return to the 115 pounds she weighed on the day of her wedding.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second,” she said.

Jessie is married to Eric Decker. Fans wishing to see more of Jessie should follow her Instagram.