‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Star Fredrik Eklund Tells Fans That He & His Family Moved To Los Angeles

Bravo star Fredrik Eklund is now bi-coastal. Ahead of the August 1 premiere of his hit show Million Dollar Listing New York, Eklund is making the move from New York all the way across the country to Los Angeles. Earlier today, Eklund announced the news to fans in a post on Instagram. In the photo, Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, pose for a photo with their twins — Milla and Fredrik Jr.

The whole family can be seen looking out the window at the airport with the reality star pointing out a plane to the family. Eklund looks casual in a dark, long sleeve shirt and a pair of jeans as he holds his daughter’s hand. Derek stands to the right of his husband, holding Fredrik Jr. in his arms. The second photo in the series of two shows their final destination — the Los Angeles area. In the photo that appears to have been taken in their new home, a beautiful, bronze drink cart sits just in front of a window that overlooks a pool and the city. To go along with the sweet series of photos, Eklund also shared a lengthy caption explaining the move to fans.

“Yesterday we moved to Los Angeles. I was a bit emotional seeing the kids so excited to get on the flight. We got to the new house in Beverly Hills and ordered sushi by the pool watching the incredible sunset over the city below.”

The reality star goes on to say that moving with two toddlers was definitely not easy, but it’s something that he and Derek had been talking about for years as he’s looking to expand his real estate empire. Eklund says that the move will play out on the current season of MDLNY and he also shared that while Derek and the two kids will be based in California, he will be traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and New York with a few trips to Miami added to the mix as well.

“We’ve grown the team to 64 people between the 3 cities. We’ve had some really big, exciting hires lately and have no plans to stop growing,” he wrote.

Loading...

Towards the end of the post, the father of two tells fans that he is already getting to work in California as he will be heading up sales at a new development in West Hollywood. And while he’s already heading back to the Big Apple next week, Fredrik says that he has received a warm welcome to his new home and even already went hiking and took the kiddos to the beach.

“I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present. NY is the city that welcomed me first and gave me the platform to grow the business that allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream of also be in LA.”

He then thanks his partners John and Julia and his extended family for all of the help along the way before confessing that he’s excited he finally got to share the news with fans. Since the post went live on his account, it’s earned the 42-year-old plenty of attention with over 42,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments. Of course, most fans commented on the photo to wish Eklund the best of luck on his new journey.