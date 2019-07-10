Bella Hadid’s Underboob Shower Pics Drive Instagram Into Meltdown

Bella Hadid’s latest Instagram update seems to have driven the platform into a meltdown. The supermodel has updated her account to celebrate a magazine cover, and it looks like the 22-year-old gave her fans more than just her head fronting the French publication. Bella’s three snaps have sent her followers some pretty sensational material – well, that and her signature beauty.
Bella’s opening picture came as a striking headshot. Bella was gazing at the camera from underneath a floppy hat in blue-and-white stripes. The semi-profile stance and turned head were ticking boxes for chic positioning, but it was Bella’s face that was nailing the snap. The model’s blue-eyed stare was piercing the lens. This famous face gets shot up-close for a reason.
A quick swipe to the right sent fans some more NSFW material, though. Bella’s second photo showed her sipping from a water bottle in an outdoor setting. The model had gone skimpy with her outfit. A tiny crop top in woven fabrics came with undone buttons, no bra, and a pretty major underboob show. Bella was also making direct eye contact as she smiled for the cleavage-flaunting photo.
The third and final picture took on a different wardrobe while throwing in a shower setting. Bella had been snapped taking in spray in a semi-sheer and off-the-shoulder number. With her eyes closed, this snap seemed the perfect closing choice.
Fan comments definitely seemed to suggested a positive, if a little taken aback response.
“Wow wow wow,” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.
“Wowww yes mama” was another reply.
Many fans simply sent the model fire or heart emojis.
As a supermodel and one half of a power duo, Bella’s name frequently comes mentioned with that of her older sister Gigi. The pair might have separate careers, but their sisterly bond is well-known.
Bella and Gigi have also found themselves in the position to interview one another; Harper’s Bazaar saw Gigi ask Bella some questions. The 24-year-old asked her sister how she handles negative comments on social media. Bella seemed happy to oblige with an honest and candid response.
“For a while I fought a lot of battles—with myself, with people online—and it brought me down. When people would say, ‘Oh, she’s so mean,’ I wanted to say, ‘Maybe I’ve just had a bad day! Or maybe I’ve just been crying.’ You never know what people are going through.”
