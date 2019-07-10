‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Spotted With Alleged ‘Boy Toy’ After Celebrating The Fourth Of July With Her Kids

Teresa Giudice has been linked to Blake Schreck for months.

Teresa Giudice may be claiming to be dedicated to her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently facing a deportation, but that isn’t stopping her from continuing to spend time with realtor Blake Schreck, who she’s been romantically linked to since earlier this year.

On July 8, Radar Online shared a report in which it was alleged that Giudice and Schreck may have attempted to have a secret rendezvous just days after reuniting at a rooftop bar in New York City. As the outlet revealed, 47-year-old Giudice was caught with Schreck, who is just 26, days ago during a visit to Toms River, New Jersey.

As she enjoyed time at the Jersey Shore town, Giudice celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his family, including wife Melissa Gorga and their kids, as well as the four children she shares with her husband, Joe. However, all the while, the Radar Online report claimed, Schreck was nearby.

During his own visit to Tom’s River, Schreck shared several photos of himself wearing a swimsuit and no shirt and after doing so, he received a “like” from the reality star, which she reportedly hasn’t done in recent months.

According to Radar Online, Giudice and Schreck were caught together in Miami earlier this year, where they were photographed holding hands and allegedly having a sleepover. Then, after denying that their relationship was romantic, Giudice continued to be spotted with the young man.

Throughout her trip to the beach, Giudice shared several family photos, including on picture that featured her posing in a Fendi bathing suit with her 18-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, at her side.

Giudice’s husband, Joe, was released from prison in March after being sentenced to a 41-month term. However, because he never became a United State citizen, he was transferred to an immigration detention center immediately after his release and has been there ever since.

While Giudice’s husband’s team of attorneys did file an appeal at the end of last year, they have been unsuccessful thus far in convincing his judge to overturn the deportation ruling and during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion last year, Giudice confirmed that she would not stay married to Joe if he was ultimately thrown out of the country and taken back to his native Italy.

Giudice and her co-stars will return for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sometime later this year.